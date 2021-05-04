A successful, Covid-safe Scotts Head Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Scotts Head Food, Wine, Music and Arts Festival was first launched in the picturesque beach town of Scotts Head in April 2014.

Founder, Tina Midson-Matley told News Of The Area, “It took two years of intensive fund raising, organising, planning and gathering like-minded volunteers to form a strong and focused committee to get the first festival off the ground.”

Each year the committee seeks out new and exciting local and interstate talents in food, wine, music and the arts to be a part of the successful event.

The selection of delicious foods on offer at this year’s festival on 11 April, was mouth-watering.

It varied from the ice-cream stalls, lolly stands and delicious home-made goodies to the Potato Van, kebabs, Moreish Pizza and Greek Souvlaki.

Local farmers from ‘Paddock To Plate Catering,’ showcased their delicious local produce.

Even local icon ‘The Kombi Keg’ made an appearance.

There was a petting farm and character dressed superheros to entertain the children, as well as show rides, jumping castles and the magic of Troppo Bob.

The Essence of Ardour belly dancers graced the stage and amazing talented musical artists, both well-known and up and coming, lined up to entertain the masses.

New to the festival this year was a 9D cinema and a rock-climbing wall that was enjoyed by attendees of all ages.

When asked what effect Covid-19 has had on the festival, Tina Midson-Matley replied, “Last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic all events were unfortunately cancelled across the state.

“The committee felt it was extremely important to hold this year’s festival in the form of a celebration and the coming together of the community and their visitors.

“With Covid-19 restrictions in place, it certainly was a challenge with many obstacles to face but after all is said and done, it was a very successful Covid-safe event.”

And will the Scotts Head Food, Wine, Music and Arts Festival run again next year?

Ms Midson-Matley said, “To run an event such as this, the costs are extremely high, we hope to ensure more sponsors and volunteers by October 2021 at which time the committee will determine the outcome of the festival’s future.”

She would like to thank their major sponsor, Master-hire, committee members and the volunteers that made the event possible.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM