A walk in the sunshine with Probus Club of Port Stephens

WITH the stunning Spring day last Wednesday the Probus Club of Port Stephens walking group gathered in Taylors Beach to take in the interesting variation of tree life in the forested area, and relish in the opportunity to socialise and make organised contact with other members.



The walk took in a shade respite under the magnificent canopy of the famous Moreton Bay Fig tree, planted in 1876 by the original settlers of Taylors Beach.

Minds and conversations drifted back to those days 150 years ago, and how tough those settlers had to be, and how experienced they were in the art of survival, without a Salamander shopping centre.

After walking and talking it was time for coffee, this time with the Mums and children at the Spirited Play Cafe.

Visitors are most welcome to the many Probus activities, which, whilst scaled down by today’s environment, still strive to keep members involved and informed.

For more information:www.probusclubofportstephens.org.

By David HEATH, Probus Club of Port Stephens