A win for Raymond Terrace with Return and Earn station moved

THE NSW Container deposit scheme, Return and Earn is the largest litter reduction scheme introduced in NSW and Raymond Terrace locals can now return and earn without disrupting residents.

After nearly three years of complaints by residents who lived close by the machine on Sturgeon Street, Raymond Terrace’s Return and Earn station has been moved to the carpark next to the Telstra tower.

This has been welcomed as a win for the community, who won’t have to hear the sound of glass crashing many hours of the day.



West Ward Councillor for Port Stephens, Giacomo Arnott spoke about the move.

“It’s great to see Council and TOMRA work out a solution that not only helps those having issues with the noise of this machine, but also maintains the same level of parking in the immediate area.

“These machines are not often moved, and I am proud to have supported my local constituents in their fight to have their amenity at home restored.

“I know that the new location raises a few questions, but I remember that when it was originally installed people were sceptical too.

“With time, we will all get used to the new location,” Mr Arnott said.

Since 2017, there have been over 600 Return and Earn stations situated across NSW helping to reduce drink container litter in the environment whilst boosting recycling.

In 2020, drink container litter had been reduced by 40% and over 300,000 tonnes of materials recycled.

Across NSW over five billion containers have been returned through this incentive with three quarters of the NSW adult population participating.

To find your local Return and Earn station or for additional information head to the Return and Earn website at https://returnandearn.org.au/.

By Tara CAMPBELL