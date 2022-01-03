A woman who was pulled from the water at a Coffs Harbour beach today has died

0 SHARES Share Tweet

About 12:50pm (Monday 3 January 2022), emergency services were called to Park Beach at Coffs Harbour, after reports a woman had been pulled from the water unconscious.

She was treated by witnesses prior to the arrival of police and NSW Ambulance paramedics who continued treatment, but she died at the scene. The woman was believed to be aged in her 40s.

Officers from Coffs-Clarence Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.