A year of Community Sports on the Coffs Coast – 2021 Annual Review

MANY memories were created in community sports in 2021 as we look back at some of the highlights of the year and favourite photographs.

January started with Parkrun and two months later 150 participants celebrated a 1980s fancy dress 5km run around Coffs Creek and the Jetty.

The football season kicked off with the FFA Cup where Coffs United’s Mabior Garang kicked the winning penalty to overcome the Coffs Coast Tigers in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to progress to the sixth round of the FFA Cup.

The crowd couldn’t hold back their emotions as they ran onto the pitch to celebrate the victory.

Coffs United went on to defeat National Premier League outfit Lake Macquarie City FC to get within one match of reaching the last 32 and potentially drawing an A-League team.

Although they fell short in the seventh round, it was a good reflection on the standard of the Coastal Premier League.

Over one hundred teams participated in the basketball competitions at Sportz Central as the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association enjoyed success locally and at state level with the Coffs Harbour Suns excelling in junior and senior grades.

The fast and furious sport of Roller Derby wheeled back into action as the team at ‘Coffs Coast Derby’ got their skates on for the 2021 season to wreak havoc around the tracks.

The Coffs Harbour Comets women had a phenomenal season, winning the ladies tag competition and going undefeated for the whole season.

After a sluggish start to the season, the Coffs Harbour Comets went on an unbeaten run in the second half of the season to put themselves in contention for a premiership.

Runners-up in 2020, the Boambee Eagles soared to the women’s first division edging out last year’s winners, the Urunga Raiders.

Coffs United first grade and reserve grade won the Coastal Premier League for the second year in a row.

It was a stellar season for the Coffs Harbour Snappers women who went another year undefeated, winning back to back league titles.

Statewide lockdowns in August scuppered grand final aspirations for nearly every sporting code but most teams completed most of their matches and league winners were declared.

Two-time water polo olympian Rebecca Rippon created a splash at Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool by conducting a free one day water polo clinic.

Rebecca played for Australia at the Athens Olympics in 2004 where she won a bronze medal and at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Coffs Harbour Swimming Club bounced back from the lockdown with over a hundred juniors posting personal best times and a catalogue of successes locally and statewide.

The cricket season started a few weeks later than usual but that didn’t affect reigning champions Diggers Cricket Club who bashed back to where they left off winning their opening matches.

In December, the SCU Marlins lifted the inaugural Colourworks Cup, a three series Rugby 7s tournament between the best teams on the North Coast from Port Macquarie to Tweed.

The Marlins won round one defeating the Kempsey Cannonballs in the final in Grafton, they finished runners-up in round two at C.ex Coffs International Stadium and defeated Casuarina in the semi-finals of round three to attain an unassailable lead and scoop the top prize and $1,500 for the club.

We hope you have enjoyed the memories captured in 2021 and we look forward to sharing more in 2022!