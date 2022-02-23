Abdollah to the rescue at Jetty Beach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER enduring years of war in Afghanistan, Abdollah Noorani’s parents fled the Taliban and moved to Iran where Abdollah and his younger brother Habib were born.

Abdollah’s family later settled in Australia as refugees and have lived in Coffs Harbour for almost six years.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Like many in the community, Abdollah is a full-time carer for his mother, allowing his younger brother and sister to pursue their dreams of work and study.

Abdollah makes the most of any spare time by swimming and walking the beach.

Soon he developed a keen interest in Surf Life Saving (SLS) and joined his local SLS Club, gaining a Bronze Medallion, which enabled him to volunteer as a lifeguard.

Around lunch time on Tuesday 15 February, Abdollah was off duty and walking along Jetty Beach when he heard someone shouting for help.

Seeing a young boy and his father struggling against the waves, Abdollah grabbed his body board and flew across the water, positioning father and son on the board and guiding them to safety.

“I felt happy that I was there and that I was able to help them,” he said.

Abdollah considers his love of swimming as an opportunity to give something back and serve the community as a lifeguard.

Abdollah’s multilingual background is also a great asset in protecting some of our more vulnerable beachgoers.

Coffs Harbour’s migrant community has lost too many well-respected members in recent years.

“I have heard of very many cases of people drowning at the beach.

“I therefore decided to volunteer myself and help the community,” Abdollah said.

Abdollah is now focused on his next goal – to wear the blue shirt of a professional lifeguard on Coffs Harbour’s beaches.

By John CHAM