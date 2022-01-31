Aboriginal and low-income families benefit from Preschool Program Grants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STATE Government grants of up to $10,000 have been approved for 11 Coffs Coast services to help improve participation in preschool programs for Aboriginal and low-income families.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the grants “will allow preschool students to engage and learn in their earliest years”.



It’s the first time Multifunctional Aboriginal Children’s Services and Aboriginal Child and Family Centres have been included in this program.

State Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the grants enable the provision of educational activities aimed at strengthening childrens’ learning foundations in the crucial years prior to attending school.

“The NSW Government is committed to increasing educational access to quality early childhood education services, particularly for children from low income families and those from Aboriginal families,” Ms Mitchell said.

Gamumbi Early Childhood Education Centre at Toormina was one of the eleven grant recipients in the Coffs Harbour region, receiving $10,000.

“The impact of the grant is huge,” says Centre Director Lisa Stevens.

“It supports us in collaborating with Gumbaynggirr organisations to ensure our curriculum and practices are culturally safe and inclusive.

“We have 90 children enrolled at the centre and the grant money is used for Gumbaynggirr language study and training for our educators and staff.”

Lisa says the grant “goes a long way to meeting the goals of our Reconciliation Action Plan”.

By Paul FOGARTY