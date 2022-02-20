Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism experiences – winners in Coffs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“STOKED” is how the team at Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC) in Coffs Harbour feel about winning Gold for their Giingan Experience in the Excellence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism category in the recent NSW Tourism Awards.

Proud Gumbaynggirr man Clark Webb, who set up BMNAC in 2010, is the corporation’s CEO and is founder of the Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours business.

Clark’s founding mission was to build awareness and appreciation of the Gumbaynggirr traditions and provide employment, education and pathways for the young Aboriginal community living on Gumbaynggirr Country.

“On these tours we reiterate the importance of our culture and the importance of revitalising the language and knowledge of our old people.”

A BMNAC spokesperson shares more on the awards and what they mean to the two businesses.

“Both tour experiences are 100 percent Aboriginal run, we use only Aboriginal guides on our tours which means we are an important employer in Coffs Harbour for Aboriginal people.”

“BMNAC does a lot of training with young people in Coffs Harbour, the kids come through our training programs and gain employment with us in the café and tours.”

While entering awards is a lot of admin and time-consuming paperwork, there’s a silver lining, management states.

“Entering the awards gives us the opportunity to go through all our business processes, reflecting back on our business and products.

“At the end of it, I had a list of what we currently do, how we do it, what we need to improve on and other things we can do.

“Our experiences are products – going through the awards application process shows us where we can build on these offerings.”

For example, becoming Eco Tourism certified many years ago.

“With our mission, Caring for Country, it was a no-brainer to have Eco certification.”

The awards also bring recognition to the rich Aboriginal history and culture that is strong in this area, and around NSW, which goes understated.

“A lot of people across international and domestic Australian travellers think there is not a lot here, so when they come on tour, we can show them how much is here and how much people are still practising and telling old stories and using language.

“I think it’s a really good education for the wider community.”

Looking ahead for the Giingan Experience and for Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours, operators say they “will be continuing on the journey of refining our offerings, adding more value to our products, getting more Gumbaynggirr language speakers in Coffs Harbour, and continuing what we are doing.”

BMNAC’s planned Eco Resort, currently in early stages, is the organisation’s biggest project in its tourism division.

“We are planning to have, hopefully this time next year, the first Aboriginal owned Eco Resort in NSW.

“The Eco Resort will complement our tours and will be the hub that our tours will come out of.”

“For Wajaana Yaam Adventure Tours it will be more of the same, adding value to our products.

“We really want to do some night tours, we’re using a lighting system to facilitate that, and we’re linking up with some other local Aboriginal businesses to create new tours.

“We are continuing to train up more young Aboriginal guides.”

For BMNAC Giingan Experience Tours see www.bmnac.org.au/giingan-tourism-experience/about/.

For Wajaana Yaam Paddle Tours visit www.wajaanayaam.com.au/tours/.

By Andrea FERRARI