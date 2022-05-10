Aboriginal cultural and commercial fishing grants open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

$500,000 WORTH of grants and loans are on offer for Aboriginal communities to build upon or create new initiatives that will support their fisheries-related cultural and commercial activities.

Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said the NSW Government’s Aboriginal Fishing Trust Fund is designed to encourage Aboriginal people, businesses and community groups to maintain and protect cultural fishing and provide economic opportunities for Aboriginal communities.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“In just four years, the Trust has provided more than $1 million to assist Aboriginal communities across NSW to achieve meaningful outcomes, and I look forward to seeing what new initiatives are put forward in this current funding round,” Mr Saunders said.

“Eligible projects range from cultural fishing workshops, research, tourism operations, habitat restoration and stocking of culturally-significant fish species through to business training, commercial fishing operations, aquaculture ventures, charter fishing and other fishing related activities.”

Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said Aboriginal Fishing Trust Fund projects significantly assist Aboriginal cultural tourism and education programs that promote and protect cultural fishing across NSW.

“The NSW Government has awarded more than $300,000 in funding to Aboriginal communities under the Aboriginal Fishing Trust Fund,” Mr Franklin said.

“The already-approved projects cover coastal regions and encompass projects that support cultural tourism, education programs, habitat restoration and workshops that promote and support cultural fishing activities.”

Applications for the 2021-22 Aboriginal Fishing Trust Fund grants close at 5pm on 29 June 2022.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply for the grants program, please visit the NSW Department of Primary Industries website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/AFTF.