Aboriginal Fishing Trust Grants now open on the Coffs Coast

LOCAL residents, businesses and community groups can now apply for grants, through the Aboriginal Fishing Trust Fund, which are offered to help maintain and protect Aboriginal cultural fishing.

The Fund is offering $500,000 in grants and loans to support community projects on the Coffs Coast and across the State.

“This is a great opportunity to enhance indigenous cultural fishing initiatives in our region,” said Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

“I would love to see local Aboriginal fishing groups apply for grants from the $500,000 in funding that will help support cultural connection.”

For information on eligibility, funding categories, the assessment process and how to apply, visit the NSW Department of Primary Industries website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/AFTF.

Mr Singh said in previous years, the fund had been used to support businesses, enhance fishing infrastructure, launch education programs and more.

“This is the fourth consecutive year the Fund has been offered, and every time we see a fantastic array of ideas and applications come forward,” Mr Singh said.

“Through this popular program we’ve seen the restoration of an old family oyster business, workshops on how to make traditional fishing equipment for use during cultural events, the running of a carp muster, and more.

“If you’re a keen fisho or part of a local club and you need ideas, you can visit the NSW DPI website.”

The Trust has been designed to provide funds for both small projects up to $5,000 and larger projects through grants and loans.

Applications are open until 19 May 2021.