Access and choice for COVID-19 vaccinations widens

WITH COVID-19 vaccine supplies doubling across the North Coast – and Moderna now available at many pharmacies alongside AstraZeneca – people are being encouraged to make a vaccination appointment by visiting the newly updated online Vaccine Clinic Finder at https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/eligibility?lang=en.

Participating general practices, Commonwealth Vaccination Centres and pharmacies are all listed in the Vaccine Clinic Finder (previously called the Vaccine Eligibility Checker).

The clinic finder is now a lot simpler to use.

It provides a handy map to show you where there are vaccination services in your area, as well as clinic contact details.

“The good news is that this month has seen a doubling of general practice Pfizer dose supply from about 10,000 doses per week to over 20,000 doses per week.

“This will triple in October to over 30,000 doses per week,” said Julie Sturgess, Healthy North Coast Chief Executive Officer.

“This is in addition to the vaccines being administered by Commonwealth Vaccination Centres, NSW Health clinics, community pharmacies and Aboriginal Medical Services.

“We anticipate about 11,000 doses of Moderna will be available per week through about 91 pharmacies, with the Pharmacy Guild of Australia (PGA) playing the lead role in enabling distribution of this new vaccine.

“We are pleased at the rising vaccine uptake rate across the North Coast, with 79% of those aged over 16 having had their first dose and 49% having had their second dose.

“This is slightly higher (3%) than the national average but a bit lower (7%) than the state average. This difference is due to the significant push and increased dose supply supporting Sydneysiders to get vaccinated.

“The Mid North Coast area is closer to the state average, with 84% of people having had their first dose.

“Overall, rates in our region have been increasing about 5% a week, which is on par with national vaccination trends.”