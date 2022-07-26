Accessibility upgrades underway for Tea Gardens Pool

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WORK has begun to upgrade the Tea Gardens Pool to ensure disability access to the public facility.

Following MidCoast Council’s successful receipt of $700,000 in Federal Government funding, the facility is receiving a fresh all-access upgrade.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Two successful grants of $400,000 and $300,000 have been granted to the Council through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.

The improvement project will include the construction of a new ramp to the existing pool.

There will be wider pathways, a wider entrance to the change areas, and a new all-access toilet and shower.

So far, the hot water system and a security system around it has been installed.

Additionally, repairs to leaks in the pool have been independently funded by the Council.

Daniel Aldridge, MidCoast Council’s Executive Manager of Community Spaces said he was thrilled the Council was able to ensure accessible facilities for the whole community.

“Ensuring our community spaces are inclusive is a top priority for us,” he said.

“We are delighted that more locals, of varying abilities, will be able to enjoy this year’s swimming season in the Tea Gardens area,” Mr Aldridge said.

Works are continuing on the pool ramp, all access shower and toilet, along with new pathways.

Mr Aldridge says there have been some delays because of bad weather, including the most recent flood-event in July.

“The improvement works are expected to be completed by the pool’s reopening on 1 October, weather dependent.”

Options to fund a new storage shed are also being investigated.

Residents can follow the progress of the project through the Council’s website, at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/tea-gardens-pool-upgrade

By Tara CAMPBELL