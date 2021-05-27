Acting Inspector for the Valley reassures public that police are always available, and pinpoints crimes of concern

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANTHONY Smith, Acting Inspector – Nambucca Valley, Mid North Coast Police District, spoke with News Of The Area about the local crime trends police are currently witnessing in the Valley.

Acting Inspector Smith said drug use remains a massive concern for all of society, and that the flow on to other issues is huge.

Domestic violence reports are also on the increase.

The Acting Inspector said however, that compared to other areas, the Nambucca Valley has a low incidence of crime.

Local police also report an increase of mental health related reports in the Nambucca Valley.

According to Smith when people with mental health concerns end up at the station sometimes they will be taken to Coffs for assessment and treatment by an ambulance.

When this service is not available, police from the station need to take them to receive support.

This is exhaustive to the resources at the station as it takes two staff away.

However, the Acting Inspector is quick to assure the community that there are always police available to offer assistance.

If the station is unstaffed that means the police are out in the community helping and patrolling.

Smith advises that while the station itself is not staffed 24 hours, there is 24 hr coverage.

The Acting Inspector said he wants the community to know if they have a matter to report, the police will attend.

And if there is something that needs to be investigated, they will investigate.

“Don’t be discouraged if you find that there is no one at the police station because that means that our police are out attending jobs or patrolling,” said Acting Inspector Smith.

“Call the police station.

“If you call Nambucca your call will go through to Macksville, if Macksville is unable to answer the phone then diverts to Kempsey,

“Kempsey will create a radio message and our police will come and see you.

“They will have your information and they will make contact with you,” he said.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN