Activities galore as Port Stephens Libraries reopen for 2022

2021 saw plenty of disruptions to life and our local libraries were no exception.

However the Port Stephens libraries were opened to the public for 4,693 hours despite a 9 week closure due to COVID-19.



Our community borrowed 194,076 items with 111,466 people walking through the doors with 15,597 customers using the public internet service.

COVID-19 saw the introduction of Call & Collect and Contactless Home Delivery of books and this service was used by nearly 2,000 members of the community.

The Stories in the Street program was heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions but continued a contactless service throughout the year, with the library service visiting 50 children each month.

Despite disruptions throughout the year, staff were able to deliver 316 individual programs with 3,491 people attending.

During the holidays there are some great activities at your local library including JD’s World of Magic which will be visiting on Wednesday 12 January.

Newcastle Museum will be presenting ‘Eye to Eye’ on Friday 14 January where kids can learn all about how your eyes work, optical illusions and touch a real eyeball!

You can bring your friends and family along to Retro Games and Pizza on Tuesday 18 January at Tomaree Library and Wednesday 19 January at Raymond Terrace Library.

Or you can get stuck into the world of VR with an Introduction to Virtual Reality.

This 30 minute introductory session uses the libraries’ new VR equipment.

The sessions are being held at Raymond Terrace Library on Thursday 20 January and Tomaree Library on Friday 21 January.

Please note that this is suitable for ages 13+ and a waiver must be completed prior to participating.

Join ‘Tad the Lost Explorer’ on an adventure to Peru at our Family Movie Afternoon at Tomaree Library on Tuesday 25 January.

Bookings are essential as places are limited.

Contact the library to make a booking.

Raymond Terrace Library on 4988 0111 or Tomaree Library on 4988 0670.

Raymond Terrace and Tomaree Libraries reopened on 4 January and Tilligerry Library on 17 January.

By Marian SAMPSON