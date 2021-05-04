Adopt A Koala for Mother’s Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOTHER’S Day is a time to show our appreciation and love for the mother-figures in our lives, but it can also be an opportunity to make a difference.

More and more these days, families are giving Mother’s Day gifts that give back to the community and protect our future.

Personally, I love something that will make a difference perhaps alongside something that is made, be it breaky in bed, a meal or even a photo that celebrates a relationship.



Locally, you can now donate towards adopting a koala at Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

Kerri Rodley who volunteers for Port Stephens Koalas as adoption coordinator asks, “Are you looking for a gift for Mother’s Day that gives back?

“Adopting a koala from Port Stephens Koalas is the perfect choice!

“For only $50 your adoption benefits the koalas in so many ways including medical treatment, food and accommodation of a koala while it’s in care.

“It also contributes to the planting of tree plantations, the preservation of core koala habitat/wildlife corridors and research and education programs.

‘We have 14 koalas up for adoption so you can adopt one, two or all 14!

“Mum will receive her own personalised adoption certificate, background story on her koala and four newsletters a year updating the journey of all our adopted koalas.

“Although Mum won’t be able to take her new adoptee home, she can visit them at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary in One Mile.

“After Christmas, Mother’s Day is our most popular time to adopt a koala as many of our koalas are mothers themselves so there is a lovely connection,” she said.

To adopt a koala for your mum go to: https://portstephenskoalas.com.au/adopt/

If your mum is someone who cares about the world that we are leaving for our children and our children’s children she may well love to be gifted with a koala adoption.

This is a gift that you can give to a mother that is anywhere in the world, and giving this gift will not only show that you care about her but that you care about the future.

By Marian SAMPSON