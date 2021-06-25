ADVERTISING FEATURE: 30 years of experience at MidCoast Trucks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OPERATING for 30 years, Midcoast Trucks has made its mark on the trucking industry.

With a well-established and respected reputation in the trucking world, Midcoast Trucks sells 850+ new and used trucks annually on average to all corners of Australia, both urban and rural.

Being Australia’s Largest Used Truck Dealership, MidCoast Trucks’ used truck range is second to none.

Also representing both the Isuzu and Scania new truck franchises for the Mid North Coast and stocking a wide selection of second-hand Bodies, Crane, Tailgate Lifters, Toolboxes, Trailers and Used Machinery available, we’ve got something for everyone, from large corporations to the little guy and everything in between.

However, MidCoast Trucks are not limited to just truck sales.

With three well-established Workshops between Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie, and a fully operational body shop, Midcoast Trucks has got something to suit all of your trucking and business needs.

When you choose Midcoast Trucks, you get more than access to an unrivalled range from an industry leader.

We pride ourselves on our in-depth product knowledge and dedication to customer service, and we provide in-house customisations to suit your unique needs.

If that is not enough, our new trucks are backed by genuine factory warranties!

Come and visit us at one of our many convenient locations or give us a call on (02) 6652 7218.

Midcoast Trucks is your One Stop Truck Stop!