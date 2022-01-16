ADVERTISING FEATURE: A new fine dining option in Nambucca Heads: Earthbound Evening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EARTHBOUND Bowra Cafe has just launched Earthbound Evening, a new, fully licensed, fine dining restaurant in Nambucca Heads.

Featuring an array of mouth watering dishes created by acclaimed chef Luke McGregor-Allen, Earthbound Evening is sure to please diners.

The new restaurant is located right next door to Earthbound Bowra Cafe, and the owners have spent their creative energies bringing a new lease of life to the venue.

Featuring polished floorboards and wooden beams, low lightning, soothing 1940s tunes, lounge and lounge tables, the atmosphere is subdued and inviting.

There is also a large dining table, which can act as a share table or as a dining space for a large group.

Outdoor dining is also available.

Earthbound Evening Chef Luke McGregor-Allen said, “I have created a menu that covers cuisines from around the world.

“This is in a ‘tapas, mains, desserts’ format that uses the very best locally grown and sourced produce and ingredients.

“It showcases many of the styles of dining I’ve worked in as a chef, from relaxed bars to fine dining venues – and “brings this all together on one menu for the best from all angles.

“Subtle changes in the menu will be made every couple of weeks to keep in line with seasonal availability of “ingredients, while also ensuring all dietary requirements and needs are met.”

With limited opening hours, Earthbound Evening offers a special dining space as a treat for both locals and visitors to the area who relish in a fine dining experience.

Attending the opening night on Friday 7 January 2022, well known local Chris Hewgill expressed his excitement in the new venue on the Earthbound Bowra Facebook page.

“Had a beautiful meal there last night, great tapas and main… taste sensations!” Chris posted.

‘Wholesome, Ethical, Sustainable, Community’.

These words, written on the front window of the Earthbound Bowra Cafe, are values that have driven the business owners, Rach and Luke McGregor-Allen, in their vision and operation of their business.

These values continue to resonate in Earthbound Evening.

Throughout the cafe are artworks purchased from local artist Trent Bliss, which feature beautifully crafted visions of the local area.

The wine served at the restaurant, Little Ripples, sees one years worth of water being donated to communities in need for every bottle of wine that is bought.

Not only does the drop donate back to those in need, the range also delights the taste buds and compliments the dishes on offer.

Where: Earthbound Evening (next door to Earthbound Bowra Cafe), 27 Bowra Street, Nambucca Heads.

For details and bookings: 6568 5872.

Hours: Friday and Saturday evening 6pm-9pm.