ADVERTISING FEATURE: Carexcell Community Care – now providing Out of Hospital Care

CAREXCELL Community Care is delighted to announce that we are now able to provide Out of Hospital Care to our local community.

There are three new programs: COMPACKS providing 6 weeks of care after discharge from hospital, Safe and Supported at Home (SASH) assists people with services while they are waiting for their NDIS approvals and End of Life Care, to assist people to stay at home in their final weeks.

The Out of Hospital Care Programs are referred to Carexcell from local Health services.

We provide care to our community with: Home Care Packages, NDIS, Dept. of Veterans Affairs Home Care and our Care and Housing program for those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Carexcell works with our client’s, their families and advocates to provide a range of services that are important to each individual.

Flexibility that enables a person to stay at home is the foundation of everything we do. “We believe that without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community.”

Carexcell works closely with other local organisations and services to ensure a holistic approach is applied to all aspects of care, including client care, ongoing training and communication.

Carexcell is proud to be a local business with our office based in North Boambee Valley. We have a local employee base that is supported with education and mentoring.

Our staff say that working for Carexcell provides them with employment flexibility, the opportunity to provide care and see it positively impact people’s lives.

“We believe that quality care and services are the result of solid relationships.”

Carexcell would like to extend our congratulations to Theresa Dootson on her well deserved nomination for the 2021 Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Memorial Community Development Award.

Theresa was nominated in this category with a number of amazing local community members.

We are incredibly proud of the amazing work Theresa does every day.

You can talk to us on 02 6651 1649, info@carexcell.com.au and www.carexcell.com.au.