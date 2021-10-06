ADVERTISING FEATURE: Coffs Coast Business Awards Finalist 2021 – Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RIVERSIDE Holiday Resort Urunga offers 40 fully self-contained two bedroom apartments overlooking the river in Urunga.

The picturesque modern resort offers upstairs, ground floor and wheelchair accessible accommodation that can sleep up to six guests at no additional charge.

Resort facilities include a large salt water swimming pool, spring free trampolines, play area, BBQ facilities, kayak and SUP board hire.

Urunga is the perfect destination for a weekend away or extended holiday, catering for families, retirees or those with accessibility needs.

If you’re a member of any of our 55 affiliated clubs or associations (including C.ex Group) you are entitled to our discounted members rates 365 days of the year.

Riverside Holiday Resort adjoins the C.ex Club, golf course, tennis court and croquet courts.

Just a quick walk to the town centre, clubs, pub, cafes and boardwalk, you can park the car and enjoy all the conveniences within walking distance from your apartment.

Boasting stunning water views to the east, and the mountains to the west, Urunga is a superb destination to enjoy fishing, boating, bike riding, walking, or just kicking back on the patio of your spacious, private apartment to relax and soak in the sunshine and the views.

Riverside Resort offers nationally recognised covid clean, quality tourism and sustainable tourism accreditations and have won many regional, state & national tourism awards in recent years.

Riverside Resort are proud finalists at the 2021 Coffs Coast Business Awards in the COVID-19 Business Resilience and Accommodation categories.

Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga is one of three Holiday Resorts in NSW owned and operated by a not-for-profit organisation, The Federation of Community Sporting & Workers Clubs (FCSWC).

FCSWC’s Mission is, “To provide value to our members, guests and local communities, and create an inclusive environment where everyone can enjoy life and create memories regardless of their abilities.”

Stay safe, we hope to welcome you all to Urunga sometime soon.