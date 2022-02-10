Advertising Feature: Coffs Harbour SLSC, the heart and soul of our coastal community since 1923

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BASED on the beautiful shores of Park Beach, the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club has been the heart and soul of the coastal community since 1923.

Run by volunteers, the Surf Club aims to educate the community and visitors on water safety, conduct patrols to protect beachgoers over the summer weekends, and ensure that everyone who visits the beach has a great experience.

“With the beach and ocean being a part of everyday life in Coffs Harbour, when we are not patrolling the beaches we are participating in beach sports, creating future volunteers with our Nippers program and keeping our current members upskilled.

“We are proud to serve our community and we look forward to seeing you at the beach,” said Craig Peart, Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club.

The Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club are proud hosts to the Surf Club Restaurant & Bar with all money raised from the bar and function hire going to funding these great community programs for the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club.