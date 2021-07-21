ADVERTISING FEATURE: Come Home to Marian Grove!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOT-FOR-PROFIT organisation Sawtell Catholic Care’s Marian Grove is more than a retirement village, it’s a local identity.

For over twenty-seven years this vibrant community has grown and flourished, evolving as the needs of their resident population change.

Ask those residents what they love most about living in Marian Grove.

Is it the 27 acres of award-winning gardens?

The onsite services such as the maintenance, transport, Hairdresser, Home Care, Café and Chapel?

The residences available, including villas, townhouses, and modern apartments?

Or, perhaps it’s the brilliant location, with easy access to shopping, health practitioners, golf courses, beaches, local wineries and dining options.

These are among the responses, but the top answer is inevitably the same.

“It’s the community, the people!

“You feel secure surrounded by people who know you and care about you.

“There’s always something to do and someone to share it with.”

Some other recent comments from residents.

“Life can change very quickly. It’s a bit confronting to have to look at the future sometimes, but we know we’ve done the right thing.”

“It was like someone put their arms around me and said, ‘You belong here.’ The sense of peace and feeling like this was home was overwhelming.”

“I feel like I’m part of a big family.

“I feel so secure and so welcome!”

So if you’re thinking about your future and looking for somewhere to put down roots in

a thriving, established community with a strong reputation, there’s never been a better time to “Come to Marian Grove”.

With apartments and modern villas available now at prices to suit every budget, why not come and take a look?

Give us a call on (02) 66531241 or have a look at our website: scca.net.au/independent, and scca.net.au/new-release-marian-grove, for more information.

We’d love to hear from you!