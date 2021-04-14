ADVERTISING FEATURE: Dickens Assessment and Training Services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DICKENS Assessment and Training Services, is a privately owned Registered Training Organisation, providing quality training and assessments for the general and civil construction industries.

Our services cover all areas of NSW, providing courses at your workplace or our training rooms in Coffs Harbour.

DATS offers an extensive range of training programs, including SafeWork NSW High Risk Work Licences such as EWP, Forklift, Dogging & Cranes; Load Shifting; Confined Spaces; Work Safely at Heights; White Cards; Chainsaw Operations; Work near Overhead Powerlines, as well as VOC’s in all courses.

As DATS is an approved Smart and Skilled provider, under the JobTrainer Skilling for Recovery package we are currently offering Fee-Free short courses in a bid to help individuals develop their skill-set for future employment in the construction industry.

To be eligible to receive funded training, potential students must be Australian Citizens or Residents as well as either aged 17-24 years, unemployed or receiving Commonwealth benefits. Interested students can contact our office or visit our website for more information on the range of courses available and how they can take advantage of this great initiative.

At DATS we believe that adequate training by qualified and experienced trainers is paramount to a safe work force.

Don’t leave yourself open to potential accidents. Ensure you are fully trained and qualified to carry out the work that will be undertaken.

We will provide you with:

· Professional and friendly office staff to look after everything from your initial enquiry to course completion.

· Easy online enrolment process.

· Fully qualified and experienced trainers.

· Interesting and fun courses with a mixture of theory and practical sessions.

For further information, please phone us on 6652 9946, call in and see us at 1/7 Elswick Place in the Isles Drive Industrial Estate, or visit our website at www.datservicesnsw.com.au