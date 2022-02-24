ADVERTISING FEATURE: Experience the “total package” at the Toormina Hotel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

How would you best describe a dining experience at theToormina Hotel?

“The best dining experience isn’t just about the food.

“It is important, but so is the ambience and the service.

“It’s got to be the total package.

“As soon as you walk through the door at the Hotel, you’re greeted by friendly staff that are knowledgeable about the beverage and food menus, the ambience is warm and inviting and the food entices the senses,” said Sally Price, Senior Venue Manager, Toormina Hotel.

Who is behind the menu? What inspires the style of food on offer?

“The man behind our lovely menu is Jacob Barnaby, our head chef.

“I can describe it as an elevated gastro pub menu, with emphasis on in-house smoked meats and a tex-mex vibe.

“Regular pub classics are on offer, but so are things you wouldn’t normally find in other pubs and venues.

“That sets us apart,” said Sally.

What does the chef recommend and what do they like to eat at home?

“Jacob would recommend the chef’s signature pork belly, served with homemade pickled red cabbage, bacon jam, smooth and creamy sweet potato puree and rich pork belly jus.

“At home, he prefers simple, home cooked meals that are both satisfying and healthy,” Sally said.

Can you tell us a bit of the history of the restaurant and what inspired the owners to create such a venue?

“The Toormina Hotel wasn’t always known as a family destination however when W. Short Group took over six years ago, their vision was to build the hotel into a pleasant, family friendly place where locals keep coming back.

“Since then it has become a fixture in the community,” said Sally.