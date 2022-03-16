Advertising Feature: Find connection and community at Marian Grove

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR thirty years Sawtell Catholic Care has provided accommodation and services to the community we care for.

‘We care’ is our cherished motto.

Marian Grove has been the flagship of our brand over these years, setting a high standard for retirement living.

Twenty years ago, Sawtell Parish saw the need to provide extended care to the frail aged in our community, so we built the Mater Christi residential care home.

Witnessing the growing need for in-home care and the lack of services to address the local demand for this type of support led us to launch Sawtell Home Care as a new service, which is quickly growing a reputation for unconditional kindness and support.

At Sawtell Catholic Care (SCC) it’s all about the mission.

Our mission is to support and grow our community of Christian care.

The environment around which we provide care and support to the people we serve has always been our beautiful 40 acres of land at Toormina/Sawtell, a place of serenity and sanctuary to many over the years, close to everything, but away from the bustle of an ever-busier world.

In 2022 we’ll be launching our latest innovation for our community, The Link.

Formerly the site of Cockbain’s Nursery on Hogbin Drive, the huge 3.6 acre garden has been absorbed into our expanded Marian Grove village precinct, affording residents an unprecedented lifestyle opportunity in their own backyard.

We’ll be opening The Link stage by stage, firstly to our residents and later in the year to the general public to ensure that it fulfills its wonderful potential as a lifestyle hub intended to foster the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing of our residents and ‘link’ everyone as an inclusive community through social connection and engagement.

At Marian Grove, your new lifestyle is waiting!