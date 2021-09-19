ADVERTISING FEATURE: Free Trial Classes for the holidays at The Education Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Free Trial Classes for the holidays

WOW, school holidays are approaching – do we need them?

Just kidding, of course we do!

Kids looking for something different?

We have a swag of classes looking for students to enjoy them.

Yes, that’s right, they are free over the holidays.

There are only limited classes with limited places, so book now!

See our ad on this page for the range on offer.

Call us for the timetable.

Most of these classes and more will be available during the term as well.

So here is a great opportunity to try them out – for free.

Some classes will only be available to specific age groups, so call for your timetable and leave your details for the Term 4 schedule.

Coming soon: International Sound Healing Academy courses for adults.

Call Liz on 0435 972 460 for further information and bookings.

Is your child struggling at school?

This last nearly two years has taken its toll on students.

It has not been easy for some students with online classes.

I’m sure the schools have done their very best to work with their students, but some kids just can’t work online comfortably.

The Education Centre offers face to face, one on one or team classes.

A great way to recover, ready for 2022.

We recommend two lessons per week to really catch up fast, this can also be done as team tuition, so that the two lessons only cost about the same as one individual lesson.

Students like the social atmosphere too and work well together.

Call Brooke today on 02 6652 2222 or 0478 413 549.