ADVERTISING FEATURE: Harbour Performing Arts Centre

HAVE you thought about a dance class for your budding ballerina or dynamic little man?

The Principal at the Harbour Performing Arts Centre will help you choose the perfect class for your child.

The centre offers classes in three locations: Coffs Harbour, with four purpose built fully equipped studios, Nambucca Heads and Valla Beach.

The centre provides a safe and caring environment to nurture your child’s love of dance and performing arts ensuring all classes are suitable for your child’s development using age appropriate content delivered by qualified teachers who are passionate about passing their knowledge onto the next generation.

The 2022 Summer School, running from Wednesday 19 to Saturday 22 January gives you the perfect opportunity to try classes for students from six years.

Special guest teachers this year are Asha Khamis, VCA Graduate and independent performer, and Nina Veretennikova, whose career spans from founding member of Sydney Dance Company to Academic Staff member at the Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne.

They will inspire students with energetic classes across all genres.

Make an informed choice and enroll now for a day at the Summer School or for Term 1.

Classes are offered in RAD Classical Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz, Glenn Wood Tap, Hip Hop, Musical Theatre, plus a Musical Production class, Drama, Pilates, Yoga or the Pre-School ‘Tiny Twinkle Toes’ program for students from two years of age.

Also included are classes in Adult Ballet, a mixed genre Adult Dance class and an Open Ballet class.

The addition of solo guitar/singing lessons completes a full range of performing arts genres.

If you wish to take the performing arts seriously with a view to a career, to help with confidence and self esteem or just to have fun and keep fit, then contact the centre.

Visit the centre at 12 Keona Circuit, Coffs Harbour between 24 and 25 January from 9.30am – 3.30pm.

Or head along to Valla Beach Community Hall on Friday 28 January from 4.00 – 6.00pm.

Alternatively contact Francesca on 0419469930 or at [email protected] or visit the website at www.hpac.net.au.

Active and Creative Kids Vouchers make these ‘Covid Safe’ classes for all ages from two years affordable.