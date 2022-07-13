ADVERTISING FEATURE: International Teacher Training Academy offering fee-free training Advertising Feature by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 13, 2022 International Teacher Training Academy trainer Kerry Hall. INTERNATIONAL Teacher Training Academy (Australia), based in Coffs Harbour, has fee-free places available under the Government’s Job Trainer and North Coast Education Flood Recovery Support programmes. Carolyn Fletcher, Director of the International Teacher Training Academy (ITTA), said that this is a wonderful opportunity for anyone needing to get the TAE40116 Certificate IV in Training and Assessment to enable them to teach at TAFE or train and assess at a Registered Training Organisation or who would like to undertake the BSB50420 Diploma of Leadership and Management to gain the skills and knowledge to be a leader who makes a difference. Fee-Free Skilling for Recovery – Job Trainer is available to those who live or work in NSW and meet one of the following criteria: – Currently employed (seeking to undertake a TAE qualification) – Commonwealth Benefit Recipient – Youth (Age 16 – 20) – Unemployed (not a Commonwealth Benefit Recipient) – At risk of unemployment (people expected to become unemployed) – A Veteran or a Veteran’s Recognised Partner Aboriginal students and students with a disability, fee-free scholarship students and refugees and asylum seekers are eligible to access fee-free training for qualifications under Smart and Skilled. The Fee-Free Training under the North Coast Education Flood Recovery Support Programme is available to those who live or work in one of the following flood affected local government areas: Ballina, Byron, Lismore, Richmond Valley, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Tweed. Contact us to register while places are still available. Email [email protected] or phone 02 6658 3999.