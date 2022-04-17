Advertising Feature: Literacy and Numeracy – Students miss out!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE are students who get to year 12 with lower-than-expected literacy and numeracy levels.

There are various reasons why this occurs.

It can be due to a disability or a disability that has not yet been recognised, it can be because the students live in families who are struggling and can’t afford the help needed to remedy this situation.

There may have been some areas missed over the last two years which could be caught up now.

No matter what the cause, it needs to be addressed so that these students can succeed in their future schooling and their working life.

The Education Centre will be focusing on basic literacy and numeracy this year, either individually or in small, cohesive groups.

These classes will be aimed at years 5-8 so that students will be more prepared for the more difficult work in the higher classes.

Book now to ensure that your child gets the boost needed to confidently into the years ahead.

Call Liz on 0435972460 for bookings.