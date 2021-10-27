ADVERTISING FEATURE: Meet Sawtell Catholic Care

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL Catholic Care (SCC) is a not-for-profit, dynamic, and innovative charitable organisation with a vision for an inclusive community of Christian care offering quality inspirational care and living experiences to its residents.

SCC grew from a desire to provide members of the community a place to grow older in peace and security, with dignity and quality of life.

Almost thirty years on, we continue to meet the evolving needs of our community with the daily affirmation of our mission, vision and values demonstrated by the outstanding care and services our team provides to residents and clients we serve.

At SCC, ‘We Care’ is both our promise and call to action for our community.

‘The Link’ project represents our mission in action and continues to deliver our vision for an inclusive community of Christian care.

The Link will not only benefit our residents and families at Marian Grove, but will also extend our outreach more broadly within the local community and Coffs region, creating space to encourage community connections that will grow and thrive.

The Link will be an inclusive space for people of all ages to connect with each other, to enjoy the natural beauty and participate in events and programs that enhance physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing, creating social connections and healthy engagement.

The planned activities of The Link will have flow-on benefits to other sectors of our region through creating partnerships and opportunities for collaborative programs and events, contributing to the social, cultural and environmental wellbeing of our Coffs Coast community.

We look forward to opening to the public in early 2022!

In September SCC commenced delivering Home Care services to eligible seniors requiring support and will be expanding this service out into the wider community over the next twelve months.

Planning at SCC is also underway to build affordable accommodations for socially and financially disadvantaged people, especially those made homeless or in crisis, as well as a new ‘state of the art’ Dementia Care facility to provide improved facilities and amenities dedicated to the specific care and needs of older people living with dementia, as well as Palliative Care suites offering better support to people with end-of-life care needs, including their families.

This is how ‘We Care’ for our community and continue to respond and grow to changing needs.