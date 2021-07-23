ADVERTISING FEATURE: Mid North Coast Home Nursing – Senior Helpers Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SENIOR Helpers Coffs Harbour is a locally owned and operated business.

Local owner’s Brenda and Roger Bale have an extensive background in the aged care industry, and are committed to creating a positive environment for their clients that encourages independence and enablement in their everyday lives.

Among a wide range of in-home care services, Senior Helpers Coffs Harbour is able to support clients and their families with government subsidised care like the Home Care Packages Program and the DVA Community Nursing Program, as well as provide private in-home nursing support.

With a passion for providing education around available resources and support, Brenda and Roger and their team, pride themselves on helping you navigate your way through the aged care system, to make the process as simple as possible for you.

Home Care, Only Better.

Since 2017, Mid North Coast Home Nursing t/as Senior Helpers Coffs Harbour has been providing caring, compassionate in-home care that makes a real difference in people’s lives.

Our goal is to support our clients in their wish to remain happy and healthy, in their own homes.

Our nursing team of Registered Nurses, Enrolled Nurses and Support Workers are all highly qualified, experienced and trained in our industry-leading programs like the Senior Helpers’ Senior Gems®, Parkinson’s Care and Multiple Sclerosis Care programs.

We believe in putting people first, and above all we respect your decision to welcome us into your home.