Advertising Feature: Music and memories at the Coffs Hotel

FROM Jimmy Barnes to Russell Crowe, music has been a key ingredient to the atmosphere at the Coffs Hotel throughout its long history.

On Friday 1 April bands will be playing to celebrate the 85-year anniversary as Publican Marty Phillips recalled some of the memorable night’s which have raised the roof.

“Jimmy Barnes was the loudest, wow what a voice, he was brilliant, he literally raised the roof, the place was jam packed.

“Russell Crowe loved coming down with his band ‘Thirty Odd Foot OF Grunts’ or TOFOGas they were known, the place would be packed to the rafters.

“After some band members moved on, they changed their name to ‘The Ordinary Fear OF God’ keeping their TOFOG abbreviated name.

“Russell used to bring some of his mates like Tom Cruise to the pub, nobody used to bother them, we just enjoyed the atmosphere of the pub.

“Music is a key ingredient to create the atmosphere in a pub and the walls are steeped in musical history.

“Music is for everyone, whether it’s karaoke for a bit of fun, open mic, functions for people with disabilities or pipes and drums, there’s something for everyone,” said Marty.

Coffs City United coach Glen Williams recalls a funny encounter with one of Rusell Crowe’s celebrity friends.

“It was a Friday night, the opening ceremony of the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000, I was doing the meat raffle for the football club and I asked Russell Crowe and his guest Meg Ryan if they wanted to buy a ticket for the meat raffle.

“Russell bought a ticket but Meg Ryan couldn’t believe we were selling tickets to win a tray of meat.

“They obviously don’t have meat raffles in America and it was hilarious that she said ‘You are raffling raw meat in a pub? Do you cook it for me?’, we said we’d cook it for her, it was another memorable night at the Coffs Hotel,” laughed Glen.

Robert Bradford has provided entertainment at the Coffs Hotel for 23 years and showed his gratitude to the Phillips family.

“I have done music at the Coffs for 23 years, starting off doing a karaoke show, which is still going today.

“Many characters have been born from the Coffs Hotel from Lenny to Glorious Mountains and many others in-between.

“The Phillips family have been wonderful and Marty has been accommodating to many requests to hold events for the community, one of my latest being a Wednesday afternoon karaoke for (people with) special needs from 1pm,” said Robert.

By David WIGLEY