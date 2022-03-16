Advertising feature: New premises for Coffs Coast Community College

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Coast Community College is proud to announce a move into new premises, still in the heart of the Coffs Harbour City centre, surrounded by great cafes, boutiques and businesses.

The custom designed space is modern, welcoming and offers quality training facilities.

“We have more than doubled our training space to meet the needs of industry and the community.

“It allows us to provide quality training the way we do best, with smaller class sizes and supported learning with a strong customer focus,” said College Manager Renee Chetty.

The NSW Government is offering many Fee Free courses right now and Coffs Coast Community College is dedicated to making training affordable for the entire community.

The new premises provide spaces that simulate work environments for students to practice and consolidate the skills they are learning.

The College offers a variety of nationally accredited qualifications and leisure courses, from Aged Care, Business, IT and Hospitality, to short courses such as RSA, RCG, First Aid, Barista and Safe Food Handling.

They also offer Traineeships – a chance to work, earn and learn.

The College welcomes everyone to come and see for yourself what a great facility they have created.

There is also a Tech Hub for community use, to play on iPads, surf and shop on the internet, check emails and print personal documents.

With the additional space, they also hire rooms, from general classroom style spaces with Smart TVs, to full kitchen and smaller meeting rooms.

All spaces are fully air conditioned with the latest COVID filters and are available weekdays, evening and weekends.

“We hope to demonstrate through the quality of our premises, training and services how much we value our community,” said Renee.

Coffs Coast Community College can be found on Level 1, Suite 201, The Vault, 92-98 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Call 02 6652 5378 for more information.