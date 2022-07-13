ADVERTISING FEATURE: Plan for good outcomes with Green & McKay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL solicitor Stephen Green commenced his career in law at Sawtell in January 1974.

In 1997 he was awarded the prestigious Master of Laws degree by Macquarie University.

Stephen and his firm Green & McKay have a long and distinguished history in providing quality legal services to our local communities.

Those services have spanned the management of complex and high profile civil and criminal litigation in our Courts to the everyday commercial transactions involving our business community, to the myriad of family and individual disputes, arrangements and need for legal advice that arises from everyday life in Australia today.

Planning for good outcomes is at the heart of the Green & McKay approach to problem solving.

In relation to retirement or as we transition to our more senior years, significant peace of mind can result from implementing a clear path forward.

This may involve planning for the resolution of existing disputes, sale of businesses or other property, acquiring retirement accommodation, providing for loved ones or putting arrangements in place for your own care or the management of your affairs should you become unable to cope.

It is comforting to know that in the heart of our local community the law firm Green & McKay is there to assist you with navigating a not always straightforward legal system to your best outcome and a safe and secure future.

Contact Stephen Green at Green & McKay on 02 6658 1955 or at [email protected].