ADVERTISING FEATURE: Quality training and assessments for general and civil construction industries

DICKENS Assessment and Training Services (DATS) is a privately owned Registered Training Organisation, providing quality training and assessments for the general and civil construction industries.

The dedicated team of staff and highly experienced trainers have been providing quality training throughout New South Wales for the past fourteen years.

DATS specialise in delivering SafeWork NSW High Risk Licence courses such as Forklift, Dogging and Cranes as well as White Card, Confined Spaces, Work Safely at Heights and Plant Operations with Verification of Competency (VOC) available for all courses.

DATS has a large indoor training centre complete with a custom-built confined space area, height access points, forklift and pallet racking as well as comfortable air-conditioned classrooms.

We can also provide on-site and site-specific courses to ensure you and your employees are fully trained and qualified to carry out the work that will be undertaken.

For those looking to start a career in the Civil Construction industry, DATS offer Certificate III in Civil Construction Plant Operations under the NSW Smart and Skilled fee-free apprenticeship program.

Visit datservicesnsw.com.au for our full course list and easy online enrolment process or call in at 1/7 Elswick Place in the Isles Drive Industrial Estate.