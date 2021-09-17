ADVERTISING FEATURE: Real-life fun these school holidays at the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER online learning for so long, it’s time to delight the kids with memorable real-life experiences these school holidays.

Managing Director Terry Goodall is keen to encourage locals to revisit Coffs Coast’s Dolphin Marine Conservation Park and bring their family and friends.

“Every day is a unique experience,” said Mr Goodall.

“We’re an outdoor, open-air facility with plenty of places to relax and take advantage of the beautiful Coffs Coast weather.

“With fewer guests allowed in the park these school holidays, it’s the ideal time to visit and tick off your bucket list with a close encounter with a dolphin or Australian sea lion.

“We’re advising everyone to book their tickets and private animal experiences as soon as possible.

“We’ve just launched a new program for the school holidays so families can discover all our animals and presentations within four hours.

“Guests can enjoy an educational talk about marine animals every half hour.

“And, at Sea Lions Live and Dolphin Dreamtime in the main arena, they’ll see seals and dolphins demonstrating natural behaviours and interacting with our team.

“Our passionate team is excited to welcome back visitors.

“And, our inquisitive animals always seem to enjoy meeting new people,” added Mr Goodall.

At Penguin Paradise, visitors can meet the newest Little Blue Penguin colony members, Emerald and Beau.

And, behind the scenes of the Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation facility, visitors could be lucky enough to see some sea turtles ready for release.

Dolphin Marine Conservation Park is open from 10am to 2pm every day during these school holidays.

In addition to the daily program, visitors can swim with a dolphin or meet an Australian sea lion in an optional private experience.

Book tickets online or call the bookings team on 02 6659 1910.

You can find out more about the park’s school holiday program here https://dolphinmarineconservation.com.au/tickets/daily-tickets/.