ADVERTISING FEATURE: Shoreline Luxury Retirement Living expected to open May 2022

THE Shoreline Luxury Retirement Living is a brand-new state-of-the-art ageing precinct currently under construction in the heart of Coffs Harbour.

Expected to open May next year the development offers resort-style community facilities, architecturally designed retirement apartments and a contemporary 120-bed residential aged care home.

Ideally located, The Shoreline is just a short stroll to the beach and a stone’s throw to Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre – home to supermarkets, shops, medical suites, cafes and award-winning restaurants.

Trina Schaefer, The Shoreline Customer Service Consultant explains.

“The feedback has been extremely positive and to date the sales have been excellent with more than half of Stage 1 homes sold out.”

Residents of The Shoreline can enjoy a variety of activities in the community centre designed to offer as much or as little as they desire.

They can choose to relax by the swimming pool, enjoy refreshments at the café, bar and barbeque with new friends or take in a movie in the onsite cinema.

For the more active; enjoy bocce, bowls, snooker, sharpen up your skills on the putting green, exercise in the gymnasium or take your furry friend around the walking circuit.

Each retirement residence in The Shoreline has been designed to SEP senior living standards to ensure the design and construction of the homes will meet retirees needs now and into the future.

The spacious apartments feature high-end fixtures and fittings throughout the home.

Brett Kelly, The Shoreline General Manager said, “The Shoreline is about creating a continuum of accommodation and support services for our residents in an environment that maintains and improves their social connectedness.

“The focus is on individual wellbeing and creating the best living experience possible whether you are completely independent or need a little help with your daily activities.”

The Shoreline residential aged care home will offer 120 premium residential aged care beds.

Featuring spacious rooms, numerous indoor and outdoor living areas, restaurant quality meals, social activities and a specially equipped gymnasium supported by on site physiotherapists to help maintain your physical abilities.

Our residential aged care is designed to create a sense of home while offering the care and support you need.

The Shoreline aged care home will also offer memory support suites with specifically designed accommodation to assist those with more complex care needs.

If you would like to book an appointment at The Shoreline Display Suite, located at the Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre, call Trina Schaefer on 0477 777 957.