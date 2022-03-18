Advertising Feature: The Shoreline Luxury Retirement Living is taking shape and so is the team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Shoreline Retirement Village and Aged Care Residence is currently under construction with completion expected later this year.

The Shoreline is conveniently located a short walk from Park Beach Plaza with supermarkets, shops, and medical suits in one direction and stunning Macauleys Headland offering coastal walks in the other.

Despite ongoing delays due to the wet weather throughout January and February the scaffolding has recently been removed revealing the independent living Saltwater Apartments and Aged Care Residence.

This luxurious state of the art residential care home comprises 120 beds and is co-located with the retirement village to create a healthy ageing precinct.

As a resident of The Shoreline, you can enjoy a variety of leisure activities in a community you can call home.

The five-star resort style facilities include a pool, club house, alfresco BBQ and recreation area, bar, café, indoor gymnasium, outdoor exercise hub, walking circuit just to name a few of the many luxury features.

In addition to resort style facilities and our independent living homes, The Shoreline Aged Care Residence offers a model of care never seen before in Coffs Harbour with integrated services that focus on what makes your or your loved one feel special.

We believe that through innovation and luxurious services the highest levels of supportive care are offered to

our residents.

Behind the scenes Owners and Developers, The Bachrach Naumburger Group, are busy bringing together The Shoreline’s team of experienced professionals to run the luxury facility and ensure the offering is truly exceptional.

This includes our food… and at The Shoreline we expect that the food we serve is of such high-quality that residents, visitors and families can order off the same menu and share the bonds of connection, communication and the traditions that come with sharing a meal with loved ones.

This will be achieved with an emphasis on nutritional, seasonal and fresh food preparation.

To ensure our vision becomes reality The Shoreline welcomes Andrew Wright who joins the team as Catering Manager.

Andrew has a strong passion for the core principles of the food industry.

With over 30 years’ experience in varying roles including running his own restaurants and catering business, Andrew brings with him a wealth of experience, in fact he has even cooked for the Queen and Rod Stewart!

Andrew said, “I am very passionate about food quality and look forward to putting together a dynamic team to service the residents of The Shoreline and their families and friends.

“Good food can create a smile and in turn makes everyone feel great.”

With a focus on person centred care The Shoreline has also appointed a Wellbeing Services Manager whose role is focused on supervising The Shoreline team that has daily interactions with residents as it relates to personal care, activities, cleaning, and assistance in feeding and personal needs.

We welcome Belinda Kennedy, who has worked in the aged care industry for twelve years as an Enrolled Nurse and has a genuine passion for the sector.

Belinda believes that when you walk through our doors you become one of our family and part of our community.

Our staff ensure that your life is the centre of everything we do.

We have more one-on-one time for you in your personal home-like luxury environment.

We support you and your community with family, cultural and volunteer programs.

We also cater to the needs of residents living with Dementia.

To ensure our aged care residents transition into The Shoreline is simple and carefree, The Shoreline also welcomes Kerrie Field as our Customer Relations Consultant.

Kerrie joins us with a wealth of experience having worked in the aged care sector for over twelve years with extensive knowledge of the industry to help our clients demystify the process for entering aged care which can be very confusing.

When asked why she wanted to work for The Shoreline Kerrie said, “I was drawn to this role due to the values and behaviours The Shoreline represent or their CREED; Caring, Respect, Excellence, Engaged and Dignity.

“I feel I present these values in my day to day working life and I thoroughly enjoy the interaction with residents and their families.

“It’s a very difficult and challenging time for a lot of people entering aged care and being patient and

compassionate really is the key.”

For any enquiries regarding residential aged care Kerrie can be contacted via [email protected]