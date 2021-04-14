ADVERTISING FEATURE: Tinytots and adult dancers enjoy morning classes at Julie Ross Dance Studio

0 SHARES Share Tweet

At Julie Ross Dance Studio mornings are delightful, chirpy and full of fun.

Dancing is a great way to start your day.

If you are an adult dance or fitness enthusiast looking for something that is enjoyable, moving to music while unleashing your free spirited self, then join a dancefit class where you will also make new friends and feel exhilarated and invigorated.

Our tinytots are absolutely having a ball with Gabby Shanks and parents, grandparents or carers watch through the glass.

These students love their spirited teacher and learn the basic foundations of ballet and jazz taught with props and plenty of creativity and imagination to playful music which makes it fun while still learning the fundamentals of dance.

Classes Dancefit Monday 10am

Tinytots Saturday 9.15 and 9.45am

Additional New Classes Term 2

Tinytots 9.30am Wednesday

Dancefit 9.30am Wednesday

Mums can enjoy a fun workout upstairs while little ones enjoy their class fully supervised at the same location.

Call Gabby on 0411986579 or Julie on 0402137271.

to book in or for more information.

Email jrdsnews@julierossdance.com.au

www.julierossdance.com.au.