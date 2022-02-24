ADVERTISING FEATURE: Urunga Public announce school leaders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT is with great excitement we introduce the leaders of Urunga Public School for 2022.

Georgia Atkins and Lockie McLagan are our new School Captains, along with Asher Heward, Alyssa Meenahan, Josh Graham and Ebonie Young as our School Leaders.

Georgia and Lockie said they are both very motivated to be great role models for the younger children and will ensure that all the new students, including the 25 kindergarten students, feel welcome and supported as they start their schooling adventure at Urunga. They will help the students and school community in any way they can.

Georgia said she was “lost for words” when she was announced as leader, and “is so excited and cannot wait for the year ahead”.

Lockie said, “This role is a huge responsibility and is so exciting.”

With the support of School Principal Jane Martyn, staff and the extended community, we know these leaders will do an incredible job representing our wonderful school whilst setting a great example to their peers.