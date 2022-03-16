Advertising feature: Views, vibes and incredible food at the Jetty Beach House

0 SHARES Share Tweet

How would you best describe a dining experience at the Jetty Beach House?

“Poised atop the ocean with panoramic coastal views, a visit to Jetty Beach House is a celebration of the best that the Coffs Coast has to offer.

“We’re here for laid back afternoons spent amongst family and friends, dancing the night away with live music and DJs, and creating memories to cherish in our purpose-built functions space,” said Dave Mansfield, General Manager, Jetty Beach House.

Who is behind the menu? What inspires the style of food on offer?

“Our menu has been a collaborative effort from the team behind Bang Bang Byron and Noosa, Amplify Events and Byron Bay’s Treehouse on Belongil, with some fabulous local chefs stepping in to highlight the flavours of the region.

“We are thrilled to announce our new head chef, long term local, Ana Vlastaras.

Ana’s exciting vision for our menu is to offer an elevated selection of the familiar, paired with some bold new dishes all whilst showcasing the best produce the region has on offer.

What does the chef recommend and what does the Chef like to eat at home?

“Being so close to the sea, we can’t walk past our beautiful, delicate Market Fish Ceviche, with mango, lime and coriander.

“At home, Ana is all about fresh, wholesome, local produce, and using this as a springboard to build a whole recipe around.

“We cannot wait to see this influence featured on our upcoming menus.

Can you tell us a bit of the history of the restaurant and what inspired you to create such a venue?

“To be entirely honest, we simply couldn’t walk past the stunning views of Corambirra Point, Jetty and Gallows Beaches plus the backdrop of the mountains.

“Gumbayngirr Country is just such stunning land to tread and we’re so lucky to have a home here.

“The old Deep Sea Fishing Club has such a strong place in the community too. “

“We really just wanted to see it flourish.

“We were driven to create a beautiful space for the community to celebrate and to embrace food, art, family and culture.

“All with a cheeky cocktail in hand…,” Dave said.