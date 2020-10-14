ADVERTORIAL: Unleash Your Camera’s RAW Power with Coffs Camera Training

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GAINING an understanding of the art of photography and how your digital camera really works will allow you to take your photographs to the next level.

The world of digital photography is constantly changing and has placed a camera in the hands of just about everyone, across all generations.

Coffs Camera Training courses have been designed to give you the skills to do more than just press a button.

Take photographs, not snapshots.

Coffs Camera Training’s passion for capturing the perfect photo and the frustration they saw in people who could not achieve the results they wanted, led to a course packed full of information and delivered in a way that everyone could understand.

The four week digital SLR camera course covers everything you need to know about your camera, including how to set up your camera correctly, utilising shutter speeds, apertures, ISO’s, focusing systems, flash control, manual operation of your camera and much more.

Small homework tasks are also given to practice your newly learnt skills.

So, whether you are a beginner or an enthusiast, passionate about photography or just wanting to make good use of your camera, there is something for you to learn.

Lightroom Classes

Lightroom is one of the premier software tools for Photographers.

It provides extremely powerful capabilities not just to catalogue and manage your photos but also editing.

Given Lightroom’s importance to photographers, Coffs Camera Training offers a course that can help you get the most out of this powerful tool.

The Lightroom course covers importing, managing, editing and exporting your images.

Bookings are essential as classes are kept small to permit individual attention.

Personal tuition also available for all photographics, Lightroom and Photoshop.

Take the first step towards the photo results you want, contact Paul to make your booking on 0423 465 899 or paul@coffscameratraining.com.au.