Affordable holiday fun in Port Stephens

AFTER a whirlwind of a year, the school holidays are here and News Of The Area has your guide to family-friendly, fun and affordable events to keep everyone entertained.

JD’s World of Magic

Award-winning magician Joel Howlett is bringing his brand-new magic show to both Tomaree and Raymond Terrace Libraries on the 12 January 2022.



Joel will be performing a fun and interactive show, suitable for all ages with tickets for $10 a person.

His Tomaree Library show will begin at 10:30AM and the Raymond Terrace Library show will be held from 2:00PM onwards.

Bookings required through the respective library.

It’s On! Is an initiative by Port Stephens Council, bringing a new vibrancy to the streets of Nelson Bay.

Every Wednesday and Saturday evening from 4:00PM-8:00PM in January will see Nelson Bay Foreshore transformed into a vibrant hub of markets, food stalls, live music and a pet-friendly environment suitable for the whole family.

It’s On! dates are subject to change due to weather and COVID-19 restrictions.

Eye To Eye Science Show

On 14 January 2022, Newcastle Museum will be hosting an interactive science show at both Raymond Terrace and Tomaree Libraries.

Suitable for ages eight to twelve, children can learn about how their eyes work, experience optical illusions and even touch a real eyeball.

The Raymond Terrace show will be held at 10:00AM and the Tomaree Library show will start at 2:00PM with tickets for $5 available via each library.

Retro Games and Pizza

The Retro Games and Pizza event is returning to Tomaree Library and Community Centre and Raymond Terrace Library on Tuesday 18 January and Wednesday 19 January respectively.

Families of all ages can visit the centres to challenge one another to dozens of games, and for a gold coin donation, can join for pizza.

The event will run at Tomaree from 2:00PM-4:00PM on Tuesday and 10:30AM-4:00PM at Raymond Terrace on Wednesday.

By Tara CAMPBELL