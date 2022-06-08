AFL North Coast junior selected to national Indigenous team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEJA Barlow has received the great honour of representing her heritage after being selected to the Under 16s national Indigenous team.

The AFL North Coast junior was selected to the Woomeras national Indigenous team after participating in the AFL NSW/ACT’s Indigenous Youth Girls Leadership Program.

The proud Gamilaroi and Wiradjuri woman took part in the program which included a three-day camp which assessed players’ leadership ability, footy skills, and fitness.

She was one of eight standouts who was given the opportunity to play with and against the best rising Indigenous and multicultural talent in the nation.

Barlow explained her selection would help her achieve her ultimate goal.

“My goal is to play for the Sydney Swans in the AFLW and I’m excited to think that the Woomeras program will help me as I work towards that goal,” she said.

“This is a great opportunity for me to now only grow as a footballer, but to also learn more Indigenous culture and leadership.”

The Woomeras program is for female players in the Under 16 age group, with a parallel program conducted for girls from a background called the Medleys.

Barlow and her Woomeras team played off against the Medleys in a camp in Melbourne last weekend, with the match a curtain raise to an Under 17 Futures League game which likely had AFLW scouts watching.

Having seen her play first hand, Community Football & Competition Manager Paul Taylor described the character of the new national Indigenous representative.

“She’s very humble and very modest, and one of these kids who doesn’t really know how good she really is,” he said.

“There’s no carry on from her even if she’s played the game of her life, and if you see her with a big smile, it’s because her team won rather than her individual performance.

“She’s someone who leads more through actions rather than words, and because she’s often the best player in her team it gives her credibility.

“Her selection couldn’t have happened to a nicer kid.”

The sixteen-year-old has already been involved in an online induction program for the Woomeras and will gain ongoing access to a national online mentoring program to improve both her leadership and footy skills, which runs until December.

By Aiden BURGESS