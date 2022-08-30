AFL North Coast premierships to be decided this weekend

AFL North Coast’s best teams will play off premierships this weekend during a big day of grand finals at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers will feature in all four season deciders, having qualified by virtue of finishing as minor premiers in their respective competitions.

The Breakers and Port Macquarie Magpies will play off for the senior men’s premiership on Saturday afternoon.

The Breakers won both their meetings against the Magpies this season, including a 35-point win the last time they met three weeks ago.

The Breakers and Magpies met in the premiership decider in 2019, with the Breakers winning the clubs last senior men’s flag.

The Breakers and Northern Beaches Blues will contest the women’s grand final, with the two clubs having been the standout women’s teams in recent seasons.

The two teams split their season series two wins a piece, with the Blues having won their last two meetings.

The two clubs met in the last women’s premiership decider in 2020, with the Breakers taking the honours on grand final day.

The men’s reserves grand final sees the Breakers take on the Casino Lions, with the Breakers having won both meetings this season.

A local derby awaits in the under 17s grand final when the Coffs Harbour Breakers face the Sawtell/Toormina Saints.

The Breakers won four of their five meetings this season, but the Saints were the only team to beat the Breakers this season.

By Aiden BURGESS