AFL North Coast support Northern Territory initiative to donate boots

AFL North Coast is supporting an important initiative to get footy boots to AFL-loving kids in a remote Indigenous community in the Northern Territory.

The initiative is being driven by former Sawtell/Toormina Saints Junior’s President Jade Collon, in her project to provide footy boots to kids in Nauiyu, a remote Indigenous community in the Daly River region of the Northern Territory.

Collon has recently spent time in the community working as a Community and Youth Mentor, in conjunction with 2021 Senior Australian of the Year Dr Miriam Rose; a respected elder and teacher from Nauiyu.

The kids of Nauiyu absolutely love Aussie Rules but the vast majority have no access to footy boots, so some play in joggers and others in bare feet.

The two women are asking for donations of new or used boots, and boots that players have outgrown or no longer use but that are still in reasonable condition.

AFL North Coast clubs will act as collection points, with donations welcome from beyond the local AFL community.

Anyone wanting to donate can organise to drop the boots to an AFL North Coast club once lockdown lifts through https://aflnorthcoast.com.au/clubs/

The clubs and league will get the boots to Jade so that she can send them on to Nauiyu.

After spending time in Nauiyu and experiencing their love of footy, Jade Collon was inspired to start this important initiative.

“Spending time with Miriam and this beautiful community I listened to their love for footy and saw a need that as a community we can help with,” she said.

“The Banatjarl Strongbala Wimun Grup operating in Katherine also contributes and engages with kids in community and will also benefit from receiving some much-needed help to get kids lacing up and playing footy.”

AFL North Coast’s Community Football and Competition Manager Paul Taylor said donating footy boots is a powerful and tangible way that people on the North Coast can support an Indigenous community.

“Our clubs have been fantastic with the way they’ve supported Indigenous Round over the past few years,” he said.

“This is a way that we as individuals, clubs, and a local footy community can provide needed support to another community that shares the same love of footy that we do.

“We still plan to get back on the oval and complete our Finals Series, but as your team finishes its season, please consider whether the boots you wore in 2021 will be needed next season or whether they could go to someone with a much greater need.”

By Aiden BURGESS