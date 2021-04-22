AFL North Coast to get underway with 40th season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE latest AFL North Coast season gets underway tomorrow in what could be the competition’s biggest year yet in its 40th anniversary season.

Both the seniors and women’s competitions have doubled in numbers from 2020.

The 2021 seniors competition will feature 8 teams with the Northern Beaches Blues and Nambucca Valley Lions stepping up to first grade, while the Lismore Swans and Casino Lions enter the AFL North Coast competition for the first time.

The women’s competition will feature six teams after only three in 2020, with the Lismore Swans and Grafton Tigers new entrants while 2019 premiers the Port Macquarie Magpies re-enter the comp after a year off in 2020.

Recent premiership winners the Coffs Harbour Breakers and Sawtell/Toormina Saints get the season underway with a local derby tomorrow afternoon at Fitzroy Oval.

Last year’s preliminary final was the last time they met with the Saints knocking the Breakers out of premiership contention.

The Breakers and Saints have been the top two clubs in recent years, with the Breakers having won the 2017 and 2019 premierships, while the Saints won the flag in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

The Grafton Tigers begin their quest for back-to-back premierships when they host the Northern Beaches Blues in Round 1.

The Tigers won their first premiership in 8 years in 2020, while the Blues are making the step up to first grade after two seasons in reserves which yielded the 2019 premiership.

The Nambucca Valley Lions are also making the step up to first grade footy this season after conquering all before them in an undefeated season to win the reserves premiership in 2020.

The Lions open their season at home against a Port Macquarie Magpies side looking to turn things around after a wooden spoon season last year.

The two new clubs of the AFL North Coast competition square off to start their season, when the Lismore Swans and Casino Lions clash in Round 1 in Lismore.

The Swans will look to improve on their 2020 Northern Rivers AFL season which had 14 losses, while the Lions will be playing their first match since 2017.

Community Football and Competition Manager for AFL North Coast, Paul Taylor, said clubs were looking forward to a larger competition in 2021.

“Everyone is excited to expand the competition in this season,” he said.

“Growing AFL North Coast means we get to travel to some of the most beautiful parts of Australia.

“It’s going to be great fun.”

The AFL North Coast’s women’s competition also gets underway tomorrow.

After only having three teams in 2020, two new clubs will join this year with the Grafton Tigers and Lismore Swans joining the competition, while the 2019 premiers Port Macquarie Magpies re-enter after taking the 2020 season off.

Reigning premiers the Coffs Harbour Breakers begin their premiership defence at home when they host the Sawtell/Toormina Saints.

The Grafton Tigers play their first ever match as a stand-alone women’s club when they face the Northern Beaches Blues in Grafton.

By Aiden BURGESS