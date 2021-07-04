AFP releases new podcast to ‘Close The Net’ on child predators

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Australian Federal Police (AFP) has released a new podcast about online child sexual exploitation which brings some hard-to-tell stories out from the shadows and into the public consciousness in order to help prevent this horrendous crime.

The Australian Federal Police-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) podcast explores the scale of the issue, victim experiences, the psychology behind offender behaviour, advocacy, prevention and government intervention.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In an AFP first, this podcast provides the Australian community with behind-the-scenes access to the men and women who work tirelessly to end the exploitation of children.

AFP Commissioner Reece P Kershaw recently launched the series alongside Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews and father and Australian actor Rodger Corser.

“Although some listeners may find parts of the content confronting, these are stories that need to be told,” Commissioner Kershaw said.

“The issues raised throughout the series need to be acknowledged and talked about by the Australian community.”

Last year, the ACCCE received more than 21,000 reports of online child sexual exploitation.

“It’s important that we raise awareness about this crime type and normalise discussion,” Commissioner Kershaw said.

The series provides listeners with an understanding of what constitutes online exploitation and just how easily children can be targeted by anyone, from anywhere.

Episodes will give parents, guardians and carers tips and advice on how to protect kids online, as well as how to identify and report offensive online behaviour.

“We hope this podcast gives listeners the tools to equip them to educate themselves and others, speak up and report online child sexual exploitation – help us put an end to this crime type,” Commissioner Kershaw said.

‘Closing The Net’ is available now from the ACCCE website at http://www.accce.gov.au/closingthenet and all major podcast platforms.

If you know of a child that is being contacted inappropriately or groomed by an adult online, or have been affected by online child sexual exploitation visit the ACCCE website for advice and support at http://www.accce.gov.au/.