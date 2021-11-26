After 17 years on Council, Mayor Rhonda Hoban is running once more

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER seventeen years serving on Council, the Nambucca Valley is engrained in Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM’s heart.

Raised on a local farm in the Valley, Mayor Hoban went to school at Macksville High before leaving the Nambucca Valley to attend university at ANU in Canberra.

Whilst working numerous jobs during her University years it wasn’t until she owned and operated a commercial catering business, managed a single man’s camp on a major dam construction and worked for the State and Federal Governments did she fully understand the challenges faced by business and the machinations of bureaucracy.

As Mayor Hoban steps forward into another election for Mayor, News Of The Area asked about the Council achievements in the past term she is proud of.

Cr Mrs Hoban OAM said, “In the last term I have witnessed the opening of the new hospital, the construction of the new TAFE, the positive resolution of the disturbance of the 700-year-old Gumbaynggirr grave site and the opening of the last section of our four-lane highway.

“I have seen significant improvement to public open space and streetscape, upgrades to our community halls and we’ve successfully lobbied for significant grant funding.

“We are also well on the way to breaking the back of our backlog of failing timber bridges.”

What would Mrs Hoban like to see accomplished if elected for another term?

“There are still a lot of things on my bucket list that I want to see for this community.

“My first priority is ensuring our community recovers from what has been one of the most trying times in our local history.

“I want to continue to try and improve employment prospects and choice in employment for all people of all ages, access to affordable housing, improvement in our asset management process and support for local business.”

The main challenges she sees for Council moving forward into this next term include the capital works program.

“The immediate challenge is going to be managing a huge capital works program, much of it grant funded in a climate of escalating costs and delays,” she said.

With expectations the project costs will exceed funding allocations, Mayor Hoban says Council may be put in a position to look at funding the difference.

“There will be pressure to apply a rate increase as costs skyrocket beyond rate-peg but the new Council are going to have to consider that in light of the financial stresses that many of our residents and businesses are experiencing post bushfires, floods and COVID.”

“There are alternatives to rate increases but they will require difficult decisions and I make no apology for demanding value for ratepayers’ money,” Mayor Hoban expressed.

Another challenge Mayor Hoban states needs immediate attention is in regards to future waste issues as current contracts are due to expire in 2027.

“The revocation of our mixed waste organic output exemption, the implementation of the Container Deposit Scheme, China Sword, increased regulation around landfills, and the community desire to recycle all present challenges that need to be addressed – now,” Mrs Hoban stated.

When asked her opinion on how best to manage sustainable development in the Nambucca Valley whilst still maintaining the ‘feel of the region,’ she replied, “The key is to stick to the plans, codes and existing legislation and regulations that have been through the community consultation process and adopted rather than being pressured to relax adopted principles and requirements and allow ad hoc and inappropriate development.”

Mayor Hoban said she has two loves, her family and her community.

With many unforeseen monumental challenges over her past term such as a pandemic, bushfire and drought, Mayor Hoban said she was proud to “hold it all together in what has been the most challenging time in my seventeen years on Council, all the while dealing with the day to day responsibilities of Council”.

“I have the same passion and enthusiasm as the day I was elected seventeen years ago,” Mayor Hoban said.

“The difference now is that I have developed a broad general knowledge of all Council functions and responsibilities and the legislative framework the Council has to work within.

“I’m older but wiser.”

By Tamara MCWILLIAM