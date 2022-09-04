AGM sows the idea of joining Coffs Regional Community Garden

AN INVITATION to join members old and new is extended to the wider community by Coffs Regional Community Gardens (CRCG) to attend its AGM on Sunday 4 September at 11.00am.

While there’s the official duties required of the organisation to elect a new committee for the next twelve months, there’s also an interesting agenda of highlights achieved by the members and reports from committee members responsible for overseeing how the garden is managed and communicating with members.



The past couple of years have given the CRCG a few challenges, in the form of COVID restrictions and major rain events.

“Despite this, members have managed the garden responsibly with patience and energy and the space is functioning well, thanks to the hard work of a group of volunteers,” Lara Reading, Secretary of CRCG told News Of The Area.

“There have been two successful Coffs Garden plant sale mornings, raising funds for the garden which will remain a regular seasonal event, and working bees at the gardens have seen a new shed erected and our rather dilapidated compost bins relocated, as well as an on-going project to hügelkultur the Mandala garden.

“The garden is also the magical space for Monday morning yoga sessions.”

The garden committee partnered with Coffs Council through its Living Coast sustainability project and completed three workshops at the garden over the past year – Native Bees (facilitated by Jim Higgins); Plant propagation and raising seedlings (facilitated by Peter Green); and Integrated Pest management (facilitated by Phil Bowden).

Further workshops this year include a Midwaste workshop on composting; a Soil Health workshop facilitated by gourmet gardener Ian Thomas, and an Exotic Pests & Diseases workshop facilitated by the DPI.

“The Coffs community garden is a place for promoting the permaculture ethical principles of caring for mother earth, caring for people, growing and sharing organic food, and growing healthy,” said Lara.

The garden also provides educational and information resources to empower people to live and promote sustainability, plant regeneration, organic gardening, soil health and biodiversity, “and provides a wonderful space for gardening therapy and as a venue for hosting meetings and community events”.

For more information about becoming a member or about events going on at the garden go to www.coffscommunitygardens.org.au/ or Facebook www.facebook.com/coffsregionalcommunitygardens/.

By Andrea FERRARI