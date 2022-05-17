Alcohol Free Zones to be re-established in Medowie and Shoal Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet



THE re-establishment of a number of Alcohol-Free Zones in Medowie and Shoal Bay has been proposed.

In the recent Council meeting on 10 May 2022, it was recommended that Council endorse the community consultation process to re-establish the existing Alcohol-Free Zones in Medowie and Shoal Bay.



Alcohol Free Zones were first established in Port Stephens in 2007 and have assisted stabilising the number of liquor offences in the Local Government Area.

These areas in Medowie exist on sections of Ferodale and Pepper Tree roads and in Shoal Bay on sections of Bullecourt Street, Government Road, Messines Street, Tomaree Road, Lillian Street and Shoal Bay Road.

These areas are set to expire in 2022 and the proposal will now be exhibited and if no objections are received, the proposal to re-establish the zones will be adopted.

According to Port Stephens Council, Alcohol-Free Zones continue to operate in Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace, Lakeside and Anna Bay.

“These zones act to prohibit the consumption of alcohol on specified public roads, footpaths and car parks and are in force 24 hours per day.

“They provide Police with the power to seize and dispose of alcohol from a person in a zone or if there is reasonable cause to believe the person is about to drink alcohol in the zone.

“The intent of these measures is to improve public safety by preventing anti-social behaviour and alcohol related crime occurring on public roads, footpaths and car parks,” Brock Lamont, Port Stephens Council’s Strategy and Environment Section Manager said.

There is an ability to suspend these zones for events and to allow alfresco dining, subject to alcohol licence conditions.

Mr Lamont says that local Police recommend the re-establishment of the zones and have confirmed that these Alcohol Free Zones will continue to assist them in managing and enforcing alcohol-related offences and have expressed concern that if alcohol consumption was permitted in these areas, anti-social behaviour would escalate to a significant level.

By Tara CAMPBELL